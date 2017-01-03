Solving the offseason.
Agholor isn't getting it done, so he needs to be cut. Jordan Matthews was a strong #2, but he's just not a #1 WR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bleeding Green Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|6 min
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Mon
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC