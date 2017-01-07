Solar Bears fall 5-2 to Colorado Eagles

One night after rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Orlando Solar Bears didn't have another comeback in them. Matt Garbowsky recorded a hat trick and Kent Simpson made 34 saves as the Colorado Eagles posted a 5-2 win over the Solar Bears in ECHL action Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,289 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.