Solar Bears fall 5-2 to Colorado Eagles

Solar Bears fall 5-2 to Colorado Eagles

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

One night after rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Orlando Solar Bears didn't have another comeback in them. Matt Garbowsky recorded a hat trick and Kent Simpson made 34 saves as the Colorado Eagles posted a 5-2 win over the Solar Bears in ECHL action Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,289 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Fri MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Fri mike 2
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC