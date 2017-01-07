Solar Bears fall 5-2 to Colorado Eagles
One night after rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Orlando Solar Bears didn't have another comeback in them. Matt Garbowsky recorded a hat trick and Kent Simpson made 34 saves as the Colorado Eagles posted a 5-2 win over the Solar Bears in ECHL action Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,289 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colo.
