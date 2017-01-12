Ryan Truex set to run full NASCAR Trucks schedule in 2017
Ryan Truex, the younger brother of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Martin Truex Jr., will return to full-time competition in the Camping World Truck Series this season. Team owner Shigeaki Hattori on Monday confirmed to Motorsport.com and Catchfence.com that the younger Truex will compete full-time in the No.
