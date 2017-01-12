Results: Two-day ARCA Racing Series t...

Results: Two-day ARCA Racing Series test at Daytona International Speedway

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Venturini Motorsports rookies Noah Gragson and Spencer Davis turned the fastest laps overall around the 2.5-mile superspeedway with Gragson, in the No. 55 Toyota, taking the top spot among the 63 drivers who posted time and speed Friday and Saturday during ARCA Racing Series testing at Daytona International Speeedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Edwards to retire 7 hr MrTinkertrain24 9
Danica Blows ... Again Sat Cale 11 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Sat Grogan 1
No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'! Jan 10 Cale 11 3
Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect Jan 10 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Jan 6 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) Jan 6 mike 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC