Phoenix Raceway announces $178 million in renovations
Phoenix Raceway announces $178 million in renovations Start/finish line moves to crazy Turn 3, fan amenities will be added. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jP4iJu PHOENIX - Come November 2018, the new finish line at Phoenix Raceway could produce some of auto racing's more dramatic moments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|1 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Drivers walking the company line
|2 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|19 hr
|FansPharts
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|20 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Jan 28
|Paul
|49
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC