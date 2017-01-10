PennDOT wants to be testing ground for driverless cars
PennDOT has applied to make Pennsylvania a testing ground for a pilot federal project designed to prepare for self-driving cars. Among the test facilities included in PennDOT's application are Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.
