Only on AP: Son reflects on BP's Hall of Fame NASCAR career

In this Nov. 18, 1979, file photo, NASCAR driver Benny Parsons, second from right, celebrates his victory in the Los Angeles Times Ontario 500 NASCAR auto race with his wife, Connie, and members of his pit crew at Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, Calif. The late Benny Parsons will be inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame on Friday night, Jan. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.