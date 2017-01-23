New NASCAR championship format explained
With the intent of creating more excitement and less complacency throughout the entire season, NASCAR introduced on Monday format changes in which races will be broken into three segments. The changes were unveiled at the start of the annual NASCAR Media Tour -- a platform the Sanctioning Body has used to introduce previous overhauls such as the elimination playoff format and the ownership charter system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC