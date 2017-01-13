New cars for NASCAR

The automaker confirmed this week that it is discontinuing the SS sedan that its current entry in the top Cup series is based on after the 2017 model year, and will need to rebrand the race car for 2018. Unlike the Ford Fusion and Toyota Camry it competes against, the production SS is a low-volume sports sedan that is the only one of the three with rear-wheel-drive like its competition counterpart.

