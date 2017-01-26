New Acura NSX GT3, Badly Beaten In The Rolex 24, Dies In Last Half Hour Of Race
The NSX GT3 made its international racing debut at the Rolex 24, but the No. 93 NSX was lacking a fender and a hood and kept going anyway.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Paul
|49
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Jan 26
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
