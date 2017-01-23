NASCAR's next great rivalry: Chase Elliott vs. Erik Jones
Despite not having raced against each other for a full season until now, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers Chase Elliott and Erik Jones have always had a shared connection to each other -- and a quiet rivalry at times. Both 20-somethings are products of the East Coast Super Late Model scene, and both are winners of the Snowball Derby and Winchester 400.
