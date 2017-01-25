NASCAR's Carl Edwards does not rule out US Senate run in '18

Two weeks after his abrupt retirement as a full-time driver in NASCAR, Carl Edwards on Wednesday would not rule out a potential U.S. Senate campaign in his home state of Missouri next year. Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia College, speculated in a Wednesday piece for KBIA's Talking Politics that Edwards will challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat whose second term expires in 2018.

