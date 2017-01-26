NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch schedules 10 races
Beginning in 2017, NASCAR will limit the number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races per year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers with more than five years of experience in the premier series may run to 10. Kyle Busch, the 2015 Cup Series champion and winningest driver in the Xfinity Series, will run the maximum of 10 Xfinity races in the upcoming season, according to an announcement from Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday. Busch will driver the No.
