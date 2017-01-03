NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick slated for at least four races in 2017
Stewart-Haas Racing will field a second entry for at least four races in its inaugural year of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2017, because Kevin Harvick is slated to drive a No. 41 Ford for at least four Xfinity races in the upcoming season with Hunt Brothers Pizza as primary sponsor.
