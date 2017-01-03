NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick slated ...

NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick slated for at least four races in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Stewart-Haas Racing will field a second entry for at least four races in its inaugural year of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2017, because Kevin Harvick is slated to drive a No. 41 Ford for at least four Xfinity races in the upcoming season with Hunt Brothers Pizza as primary sponsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave Wed MrTinkertrain24 1
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,148

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC