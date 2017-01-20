NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr., K...

NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne in No. 88 for two races apiece

12 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne will be among the drivers to take turns behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2017, as both drivers are slated to drive the car for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, according to an announcement from JRM on Thursday.

