NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne in No. 88 for two races apiece
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne will be among the drivers to take turns behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in 2017, as both drivers are slated to drive the car for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, according to an announcement from JRM on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Blows ... Again
|1 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|1 hr
|Cale 11
|8
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|4 hr
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC