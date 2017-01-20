NASCAR unveils major changes to races, points Performance throughout segmented races and regular season will be relevant to title. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSaKSx CHARLOTTE - NASCAR on Monday unveiled a detailed overhaul of its competitive model that series officials hope fans will distill to one premise: performance throughout individual races and the regular season will be relevant to the championship run.

