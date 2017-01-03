NASCAR Truck: T.J. Bell returning to ...

NASCAR Truck: T.J. Bell returning to series?

9 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

T.J.Bell seemed to hint via social media on Thursday a return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2017. He posted a photo of what looked to be an incomplete Camping World Truck Series truck on his Instagram account along with the caption, "Looks like 2017 is going to be a fun year."

