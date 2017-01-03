NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen goes fu...

NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen goes full-time

2 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Chris Larsen and Stewart Friesen have formed Halmar Friesen Racing that will field a No. 52 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017.

