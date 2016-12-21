NASCAR Truck: Rick Ware Racing shifts focus in 2017
Rick Ware Racing is putting its NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts on hold, at least temporarily, to focus its efforts solely on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Spencer Boyd will be the primary driver for the team's Truck Series efforts, while a second truck may be fielded for at least a partial schedule.
