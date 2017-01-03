NASCAR Truck: Marcus Richmond new crew chief at Kyle Busch Motorsports
On Wednesday, Kyle Busch Motorsports announced its crew chief line-up for 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, including the addition of Marcus Richmond to head up the No. 18 team of driver Noah Gragson.
