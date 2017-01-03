NASCAR Truck: John Wes Townley retire...

NASCAR Truck: John Wes Townley retires, Athenian Motorsports shuts down

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver John Wes Townley has retired from racing, effective immediately. Athenian Motorsports, the team for which he most recently raced has shuttered its operations.

