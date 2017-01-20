NASCAR Truck: Cameron Hayley out at T...

NASCAR Truck: Cameron Hayley out at ThorSport Racing

Two drivers from the 2016 four-driver ThorSport Racing roster aren't expected to return to the team in 2017. As previously announced, Rico Abreu is out because of a lack of sponsorship.

