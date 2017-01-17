NASCAR tire changer has the chance to win a driving championship
Flores spends most of the year working with Team Penske's test team and on weekends serves as the front tire changer on the Wood Brothers' No. 21 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|14 hr
|I know dats right
|12
|exhaust
|17 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC