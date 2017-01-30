NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr.: My an...

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr.: My ancestors were refugees

13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

As expected, President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States has generated a hailstorm of social media posts. In a tweet to Twitter user @GelarBudidarma , who identifies himself as a Muslim "mostly from" Bandung, Indonesia, Earnhardt wrote: "my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution.

