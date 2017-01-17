NASCAR stages road course test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last Friday, AJ Allmendinger tested on what was roughly a 2.3-mile circuit similar to Daytona International Speedway that incorporates both the infield in Turns 1 and 2 and the regular 1.5-mile oval according to multiple sources. Two years ago, Motorsport.com floated the possibility of incorporating a road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.