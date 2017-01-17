NASCAR Next driver Harrison Burton expands his 2017 racing schedule

Burton, the 16-year-old son of NASCAR veteran and current NBC TV analyst Jeff Burton, has finalized most of his racing schedule for the year and it includes a mix of ARCA, Super Late Model and Camping World Truck races and once again competing for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship. Burton has signed with MDM Motorsports to run full-time in the K&N Pro Series East as well as select ARCA races throughout the season with the organization.

