NASCAR Next driver Harrison Burton expands his 2017 racing schedule
Burton, the 16-year-old son of NASCAR veteran and current NBC TV analyst Jeff Burton, has finalized most of his racing schedule for the year and it includes a mix of ARCA, Super Late Model and Camping World Truck races and once again competing for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship. Burton has signed with MDM Motorsports to run full-time in the K&N Pro Series East as well as select ARCA races throughout the season with the organization.
