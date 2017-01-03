Nascar K&N West Series features significant bonus to open 2017 season
NAPA Auto Parts has announced the largest season kickoff award program in the history of NASCAR's only West Coast-based touring series with an opportunity for competitors to win bonus money for competing in the first four races of the 2017 season. The prize amounts to be awarded vary based on finishing position, but if a driver can sweep all four races they'll collect a $50,000 bonus courtesy of the NAPA 500 Challenge.
