NASCAR Hall of Fame: The case for Car...

NASCAR Hall of Fame: The case for Carl Edwards

12 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Carl Edwards shocked the racing community Jan. 11, announcing his abrupt departure from Joe Gibbs Racing and full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup competition. The 37-year-old didn't call it a retirement, and he dismissed rumors he was forced out or was leaving to spearhead the arrival of a new manufacturer.

