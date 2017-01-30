NASCAR Hall of Fame: The case for Carl Edwards
Carl Edwards shocked the racing community Jan. 11, announcing his abrupt departure from Joe Gibbs Racing and full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup competition. The 37-year-old didn't call it a retirement, and he dismissed rumors he was forced out or was leaving to spearhead the arrival of a new manufacturer.
