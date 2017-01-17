Nascar Hall of Fame: Arkansas native ...

Nascar Hall of Fame: Arkansas native Mark Martin to enjoy ride

2017-01-17

Mark Martin said he never allowed himself to enjoy many of his successes during his lengthy career as a stock car driver, but the Batesville native admitted that might change Friday when he's inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. For more than 30 seasons as a NASCAR driver, Batesville's Mark Martin was one of the most intense figures in stock car racing. In his 31 seasons in the NASCAR Cup series, Mark Martin won 40 races and finished as runner-up 61 times in 882 total starts.

Chicago, IL

