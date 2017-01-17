Nascar Hall of Fame: Arkansas native Mark Martin to enjoy ride
Mark Martin said he never allowed himself to enjoy many of his successes during his lengthy career as a stock car driver, but the Batesville native admitted that might change Friday when he's inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. For more than 30 seasons as a NASCAR driver, Batesville's Mark Martin was one of the most intense figures in stock car racing. In his 31 seasons in the NASCAR Cup series, Mark Martin won 40 races and finished as runner-up 61 times in 882 total starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|5 hr
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Wed
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC