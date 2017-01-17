NASCAR Hall honors Phillips on Friday
Phillips, who wrote about NASCAR for almost 50 years, will be inducted posthumously at a dinner as this year's recipient of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. The dinner precedes the main ceremony in which drivers Mark Martin and Benny Parsons, and car owners Rick Hendrick, Richard Childress and Raymond Parks will be inducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Thu
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC