James: NASCAR rule changes a risk worth taking NASCAR as an industry is a serial dabbler, and ratings and attendance underscore ongoing doldrums. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2klN5XD NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell, left, speaks Monday about the competition changes coming to NASCAR in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay View.