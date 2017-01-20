NASCAR drivers support new race format, but do fans?
The new format is supported by the NASCAR drivers' council but instant reaction from fans after the announcement Monday was mixed. NASCAR revealed drastic changes to its race format and points system Monday backed by drivers and industry stakeholders, but some were hesitant to embrace the change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC