NASCAR: Driver line-up set for Fan Appreciation Day

On Thursday, NASCAR announced the driver line-up for autograph and question and answer session for the annual NASCAR Fan Appreciation day, scheduled for Jan. 21 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. There will be seven autograph sessions, with each of those sessions featuring three drivers/owners. Richard Childress is the lone driver participating in the sessions; all other participants are drivers from across NASCAR's three national touring series.

