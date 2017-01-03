NASCAR: Driver line-up set for Fan Appreciation Day
On Thursday, NASCAR announced the driver line-up for autograph and question and answer session for the annual NASCAR Fan Appreciation day, scheduled for Jan. 21 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. There will be seven autograph sessions, with each of those sessions featuring three drivers/owners. Richard Childress is the lone driver participating in the sessions; all other participants are drivers from across NASCAR's three national touring series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Wed
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC