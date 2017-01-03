NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's New York pad revealed
The wheel deal: NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's opens the doors to his luxurious West Village family pad which has room for plenty of cars NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has given people a sneaky peek inside the chic NYC West Village apartment he shares with his wife and two daughters His love of motor sports has clearly been passed on to his girls who have a toy racing car track in the living room and go-kart to ride around the pad The seven-time Sprint Cup Series champion is listed as the 82nd world's highest paid athlete, with a net worth of $120M With his daughters seen playing with slot cars on the living room floor, this apartment can belong to none other than speed demon Jimmie Johnson.
