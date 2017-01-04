NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and wife...

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra reveal West Village pad :0

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The Manhattan home of Nascar star Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra as it appears in the February issue of Architectural Digest. Johnson and his family live in Charlotte, NC, but they were proud to show off their Manhattan pied-A -terre for the glossy pages of Architectural Digest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 7 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Jan 2 Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Jan 1 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC