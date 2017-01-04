NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra reveal West Village pad :0
The Manhattan home of Nascar star Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra as it appears in the February issue of Architectural Digest. Johnson and his family live in Charlotte, NC, but they were proud to show off their Manhattan pied-A -terre for the glossy pages of Architectural Digest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|7 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Dec 31
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|Dec 29
|Orange God
|33
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC