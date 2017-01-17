NASCAR driver gets VIP treatment for Donald Trump's inauguration
Now that Trump is the President-elect, he is giving back to those that helped him get him into the White House, including Austin Self. Remember when NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Self and his AM Racing team enthusiastically endorsed Donald Trump in October's race at Talladega, citing the GOP contender's "Godly values?" Now that Trump is the President-elect, he is giving back to those that helped him get him into the White House.
