NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Marries Amy Reimann in New Year's Eve Ceremony
The NASCAR driver said "I do" to girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve in a beautiful ceremony at Richard Childress' Childress Vineyards in Lexington, Virginia, the couple announced on Sunday. "Happily married!!! What an amazing experience," Earnhardt wrote on Twitter, alongside a sweet image of the couple from their wedding day.
