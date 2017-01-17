NASCAR Cup: two cars tied to Dale Earnhardt Jr. auctioned for charity
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slated to attend the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week to help with the sale of two cars to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The first of the two cars is a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that has been donated by Chevrolet.
