NASCAR Cup: Trent Owens joins JTG-Dau...

NASCAR Cup: Trent Owens joins JTG-Daugherty Racing's new team

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

Daugherty Racing has hired Trent Owens as crew chief of its new second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team for 2017, according to a report Monday from Motorsport.com . Owens will be the crew chief on the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... 18 hr Orange God 12
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Sun WWE CRASHCAR 2017 7
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... Dec 31 MrTinkertrain24 1
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC