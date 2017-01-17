NASCAR Cup: Rusty Wallace sells custom Corvette at Barrett-Jackson
Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will sell his 1978 25th Anniversary Corvette custom coupe at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. The car, lot 1318, was featured on the Hot Road Power Tour.
