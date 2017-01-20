NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing 2017 ...

NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing 2017 forecast

Hours after the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season concluded, a major announcement was made out of the Roush Fenway Racing camp. After nearly two decades of service Greg Biffle announced he and Roush Fenway Racing mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, thus ending a 19-year business relationship that included 19 Cup wins and championships in both the Xfinity & Camping World Truck series, respectively.

