NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing 2017 forecast
Hours after the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season concluded, a major announcement was made out of the Roush Fenway Racing camp. After nearly two decades of service Greg Biffle announced he and Roush Fenway Racing mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, thus ending a 19-year business relationship that included 19 Cup wins and championships in both the Xfinity & Camping World Truck series, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Edwards to retire
|6 hr
|Davey 28
|6
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
|Jeff Gordon - The Earnhardt Jr. Effect
|Jan 10
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
|Jan 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Jan 2
|Orange God
|12
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Jan 1
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC