NASCAR Cup: no tire test at Texas Motor Speedway
Although Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is slated to get somewhat of a makeover that will include a new surface and reconfiguration of turns one and two by the time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series visit the facility April 7-9, Goodyear will not conduct an official tire test ahead of that first NASCAR race weekend of the year at the track. The repaving and accompanying changes to the track are expected to be completed in March.
