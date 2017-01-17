NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth gets new spotter
With the retirement of Carl Edwards from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, Daniel Suarez inherited the driver's seat in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, but Matt Kenseth inherited Edwards' spotter, Jason Hedlesky.
