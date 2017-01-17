NASCAR Cup: Gaunt Brothers Racing expects to run plate races

Gaunt Brothers Racing, previously a team in the NASCAR Pinty's Series, expects to field a Toyota in the four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series restrictor-plate races in 2017, beginning with the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, a return trip to Daytona in July and two races at Talladega Superspeedway. D.J. Kennington will drive the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.