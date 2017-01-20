NASCAR Cup: Elliott Sadler, Tommy Baldwin Racing enter Daytona 500
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Elliott Sadler plans to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 26 at Daytona International Speedway, as driver of the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet.
