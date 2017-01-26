NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves Drivers Council
According to a report from NBC Sports on Wednesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not be a part of the Cup Drivers Council in 2017. The Most Popular Driver said the decision to step away from the group was his and the reason for his decision was "time commitments."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Auto Racing Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|8 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Jan 16
|gofaster72
|1
|Danica Blows ... Again
|Jan 14
|Cale 11
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Jan 14
|Grogan
|1
|No Interstate Batteries - No M&Ms - No Nothin'!
|Jan 10
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC