NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves Drivers Council

According to a report from NBC Sports on Wednesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not be a part of the Cup Drivers Council in 2017. The Most Popular Driver said the decision to step away from the group was his and the reason for his decision was "time commitments."

