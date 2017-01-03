NASCAR Cup: Carl Edwards expected to ...

NASCAR Cup: Carl Edwards expected to announce retirement

2 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

According to a report from FOX Sports, Carl Edwards will not compete in NASCAR in 2017, as he steps away to pursue other interests outside of driving race cars. An official announcement from Joe Gibbs Racing is expected to make an official announcement Wednesday.

