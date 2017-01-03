NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave
Atlanta Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday plans to repave the 1.5-mile track in Hampton, Ga., near Atlanta, after the March 3-5, 2017, NASCAR triple-header race weekend at the track that will include Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series races and conclude with the March 5 running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup-level race. Work is expected to be completed in April.
#1 17 hrs ago
Why mess up another track for by repaving a great racing surface
