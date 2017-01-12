Naked City Pizza headed to Las Vegas ...

Naked City Pizza headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

9 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Naked City Pizza has announced it will expand its operations to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where it has signed on to be the exclusive pizza concessionaire for all of the venue's tracks. The news comes less than a month after Naked City founder Chris Palmeri announced the opening of the company's fourth location, Naked City Pizza Express in the Blue Diamond Saloon.

