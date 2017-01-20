Motorsport: NASCAR star has high praise for Auckland
He barely got to do any laps thanks to the inclement Auckland weather but NASCAR star Kyle Larson has given Springs Speedway a massive plaudit during his fleeting visit this week. Larson, the 2014 NASCAR Rookie of the Year, managed to complete a couple of qualifying laps in a midget on Tuesday night before rain washed out the 50-lap feature event.
